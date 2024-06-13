Meet the 88-year-old fan known as ‘Mavs Grandma'

At 88 years old, Jackie Marx hasn't missed a beat.

“I don't move as well as I used to but I'm still moving,” said Marx.



Marx is a diehard Mavs fan who’s a fixture at the American Airlines Center.



She’s a regular on the jumbotron known for twirling towels and for the nickname she was given by the announcer: Mavs Grandma.

Marx’s first Mavs game was at Reunion Arena when the team was founded in 1980.

“After that I said, ‘We're getting tickets to this,'” said Marx.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

She's been a season ticket holder ever since and just some of the Mavs memorabilia she's collected over the past 44 years is displayed in her Dallas home.

She even has a Mavs-blue Mustang.

“I’ve enjoyed the game since high school. In college, I played on my sorority team. I don't think we ever won a game but it was still fun playing,” said Marx.

Marx says she's only missed a few games this season and calls being in the arena “exuberating.”

It’s also emotional.

She was there Wednesday night to witness the Mavs Game 3 loss.

“I couldn't believe we lost the game. If Luka had not been fouled out, we probably could've pulled it out and won it,” said Marx.

She says she has to miss Friday's game since her son is turning 50.

“I’ll be asking him every five or ten minutes to check to see how the Mavs are doing on his telephone,” said Marx.



Hopefully, the Mavs will give her another reason to celebrate.