Mavs Offering Ticket Options for Immunocompromised Fans

The Dallas Mavericks announced on March 3 that they would be dropping the mask mandate for all fans as new COVID-19 cases continue to fall. With that, they are also offering a new option for fans who wish to sit in a fully vaccinated and masked section.

For more information on these tickets, current season ticket members can call their account executive for details and availability. Non-season ticket members can call 214-747-MAVS to check availability and to purchase tickets on a single-game basis (average $100), based on capacity.

While immunocompromised seats are designated for all games, seating is subject to availability at the time of purchase.

The mandated COVID-19 protocol to submit proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.

The team said they will continue to monitor cases numbers and trends and adjust policies as needed in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the NBA and local health leaders.