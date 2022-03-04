Dallas Mavericks

Mavs Offering Ticket Options for Immunocompromised Fans

By Laura Harris

The Dallas Mavericks announced on March 3 that they would be dropping the mask mandate for all fans as new COVID-19 cases continue to fall. With that, they are also offering a new option for fans who wish to sit in a fully vaccinated and masked section.

For more information on these tickets, current season ticket members can call their account executive for details and availability. Non-season ticket members can call 214-747-MAVS to check availability and to purchase tickets on a single-game basis (average $100), based on capacity.

While immunocompromised seats are designated for all games, seating is subject to availability at the time of purchase.

The mandated COVID-19 protocol to submit proof of vaccination or negative test within 48 hours of entry still applies for fans seated within 15 feet of the court.

The team said they will continue to monitor cases numbers and trends and adjust policies as needed in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the NBA and local health leaders.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MaverickscoronavirusNBA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us