Despite dominating his third NBA season, Doncic was the seventh-highest paid Maverick and the 148th-highest paid player in the league last year.

But don’t expect the disparity to last much longer.

This offseason, Doncic should be eligible for a rookie max contract extension that’s projected to be worth more than $200 million over five years.

Does he plan to sign the deal this summer?

“Uh, I think you know the answer,” Doncic said.

