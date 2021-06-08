Despite dominating his third NBA season, Doncic was the seventh-highest paid Maverick and the 148th-highest paid player in the league last year.
But don’t expect the disparity to last much longer.
This offseason, Doncic should be eligible for a rookie max contract extension that’s projected to be worth more than $200 million over five years.
Does he plan to sign the deal this summer?
“Uh, I think you know the answer,” Doncic said.
