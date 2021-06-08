Dallas Mavericks

Mavs' Luka Doncic on if He'll Sign $200 Million Extension: ‘I Think You Know The Answer'

Doncic will be eligible for the record rookie max contract should he make another All-NBA team this season

By Callie Caplan - The Dallas Morning News

2021 Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Despite dominating his third NBA season, Doncic was the seventh-highest paid Maverick and the 148th-highest paid player in the league last year.

But don’t expect the disparity to last much longer.

This offseason, Doncic should be eligible for a rookie max contract extension that’s projected to be worth more than $200 million over five years.

Does he plan to sign the deal this summer?

“Uh, I think you know the answer,” Doncic said.

