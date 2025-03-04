Dallas Mavericks

Mavs' Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain, shoots free throws before leaving game

The veteran guard landed awkwardly after being fouled on a drive to the basket and immediately grabbed his leg.

By The Associated Press

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA Today

Kyrie Irving left the Dallas Mavericks’ game Monday against Sacramento with a left knee sprain.

Irving was injured late in the first quarter, and the Mavs said he would not return.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The veteran guard landed awkwardly after being fouled on a drive to the basket and immediately grabbed his leg, remaining on the floor for multiple minutes. Injured forward Anthony Davis was helping Irving to the locker room before Irving abruptly returned to the floor to take two free throws. After converting both to pull Dallas within 23-18, Irving was helped into the tunnel.

The nine-time All-Star came in averaging 25.0 points per game and has become Dallas’ primary outside shooting threat following the trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Mavericks were already playing without Davis — who left his only Mavericks game on Feb. 8 with a groin injury after being acquired for Doncic — as well as Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us