Mavs Keep Play-in Hopes Alive With 123-119 Win Over Kings

By Schuyler Dixon | Associated Press

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Kyrie Irving scored 25 of his 31 points during a second-half rally, and the Dallas Mavericks stayed in the race for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks (38-42) matched Oklahoma City’s record for the 10th seed in the West with two games remaining. The Thunder own the tiebreaker on Dallas, which reached the West finals last year.

Facing the brink of postseason elimination with a loss, the Mavericks rallied from 13 points down in the third quarter, when Irving started and finished a 12-0 run with 3-pointers for an 82-78 lead.

Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 24 points, had the other two 3s as Doncic and Irving won for the fifth time in 16 games together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn.

Dallas ended a three-game losing streak with just its second victory in its past nine games.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings, who have already ended a 16-year playoff drought and are all but locked in to the third seed in the West.

TIP-INS

Kings: All five starters scored in double figures. Harrison Barnes had 16 points against his former team, Kevin Huerter scored 14 and Keegan Murray added 11.

Mavericks: Christian Wood scored 14 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. ... Starters Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell combined for just five points.

UP NEXT

Kings: Golden State in home finale Friday.

Mavericks: Chicago visits Friday.

