Mavs Give Update on Doncic Injury, No Timetable for Return

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that there is no timetable for Luka Doncic's return after suffering an injury on April 10.

An MRI confirmed Doncic strained his left calf during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

The game was the final game of the regular season.

Doncic had been on a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul on April 8 which would have not allowed him to play in the April 10 game against the Spurs.

The NBA rescinded the game suspension on April 9 allowing Doncic to play in the Mavs' final game.

The Mavericks play Utah Jazz Saturday in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Mavs are not required to list Doncic's status for that game until Friday at 5 p.m.