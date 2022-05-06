Dallas Mavericks

Mavs Fined for Straying Too Far From Bench in Game 2 vs Suns

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns and Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks go up for the opening tip during the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 04, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen | Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals.

Coach Jason Kidd criticized the decision before Game 3 in Dallas, saying the league is focusing on the wrong things. He said players cheering their teammates should be celebrated rather than punished.

The NBA said the violations occurred during live action in the Suns’ 129-109 victory on Wednesday. The win gave Phoenix a 2-0 lead in the series.

Copyright Associated Press

