Mavs fan ejected from game returns courtside, courtesy of Mark Cuban

A Mavericks fan ejected from American Airlines Center during Monday’s game returned to the arena Wednesday—this time with courtside seats, courtesy of Mark Cuban.

Garrett Bussey said he and Cuban found common ground after a disagreement earlier in the week.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Monday night, Bussey and his friend Chris Taylor were removed from the game after Taylor began shouting, “FIRE NICO!”—a phrase used by fans protesting the Luka Dončić trade.

The chant led to an interaction between Taylor and Cuban.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We expected something of this sort. I just don't think it was to this magnitude,” Bussey told NBC 5 on Tuesday.

“We certainly didn’t expect Cuban to turn around and start shouting obscenities at us. That wasn't in the cards,” Taylor added.

Cuban told NBC 5 he turned around because he heard fans booing during a critical point in the game when the Mavericks had the ball or were shooting free throws.

Both Taylor and Bussey were ejected because the Mavericks said a guest violated the NBA's Code of Conduct by wearing a T-shirt that broke the rule: “Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s).”

They also said the guest was “intoxicated, disruptive and uncooperative.”

Videos of the incident went viral. Taylor and Bussey maintain they never violated the rules.

Cuban replied to a post about the incident, and Bussey said Cuban later reached out to him directly.

“We kind of agreed that his altercation with Chris was basically just a misunderstanding,” Bussey said.

Cuban offered, and Bussey accepted two courtside seats to Wednesday's game. He brought his 7-year-old son.

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction, at least from his standpoint. I feel like the front office has a lot to say and apologize to the fans,” Bussey said.