The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Utah Jazz Saturday with a final score of 100-99. The series is now tied.

Luka Doncic played in game 4 after being considered "questionable" earlier on Saturday.

Doncic missed the first 3 games of the playoff series when he suffered a calf strain in the final game of the regular season.

The Mavs and Jazz faceoff in game 5 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Monday, April 25.