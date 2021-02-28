Mavericks' Powell Reads to Dallas ISD Students for African American Read-In Day

Dallas Mavericks' player Dwight Powell encouraged students to keep reading Friday in a virtual appearance as part of the 40-day Mavs Reading Challenge.

In a video that was shown Friday for a African American Read-In Day, the Mavs center and power forward read Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut to Dallas ISD students who were tuned in on Zoom.

But before he got started, Powell impressed upon students the importance of reading.

"It's something I try to do every single day, it's something I can do to take myself out of the moment and just relax, but also it's a way I can learn, it's a way I can explore my curiosities, I can test my imagination," Powell said in the pre-recorded video. "There's a lot of benefits and they don't stop after school, it's something you'll carry through the rest of your life."

The challenge — presented by the Mavs and Whataburger — kicked off Jan. 14 and runs through March 31 and is aimed at improving reading literacy.

For the challenge, K-12 students are asked to read or be read to for a minimum of 20 minutes per day for 40 days, and to log that time.

Students who complete the challenge by March 31 will get a Whataburger certificate of completion, Whataburger Jr. coupon and a Mavericks swag bag, according to the Mavericks.

The Mavericks and Whataburger are also donating 500 books to the Charles Rice Learning Center.

For more information, visit the Mavs Reading Challenge website.