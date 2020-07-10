Mavericks Prepare to Start Practice in ‘The Bubble'

The Dallas Mavericks are in Orlando preparing for the NBA restart.

After a brief quarantine and testing, the Mavericks will be able to start practicing Friday afternoon.

The remainder of the season and the playoffs will be played in isolation with no fans and strict, enhanced COVID-19 precautions in “The Bubble” in Orlando.

“It’s going to hurt not having fans there. So, that’s one of the reasons why the atmosphere won’t be as electrifying as in the past,” Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway said before leaving for Orlando.

All 22 teams will live, play and practice in “The Bubble” at Disney Resorts.

“I think the NBA and the NBPA and everybody that’s involved with the season restarting in Orlando, I think they’ve done an amazing job of making sure that our lives are safe and that everybody is safe when they all get into ‘The Bubble,’” Hardaway said.

If the practices go as planned, the first game would be July 31.