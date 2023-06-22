DallasNews.com

Mavericks pick Dereck Lively II from Duke at No. 12 in NBA draft after trade with Thunder

The Mavs sent the rights to Kentucky freshman Cason Wallace as the 10th pick and reserve forward Davis Bertans to the Thunder

By Callie Caplan | The Dallas Morning News

Dereck Lively II poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

After months of speculation, the Dallas Mavericks approached the 2023 NBA draft just as many expected: by trading the No. 10 overall pick.

The Mavericks sent the rights to the 10th pick (Kentucky freshman and Richardson graduate Cason Wallace) and reserve forward Davis Bertans’ bloated contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the Thunder’s No. 12 spot, the Mavericks received the draft rights to Duke center Dereck Lively II.

But the Mavericks weren’t done on draft night.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comNBADallas Mavericksnba draft
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us