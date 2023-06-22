Mavericks pick Dereck Lively II from Duke at No. 12 in NBA draft after trade with Thunder

After months of speculation, the Dallas Mavericks approached the 2023 NBA draft just as many expected: by trading the No. 10 overall pick.

The Mavericks sent the rights to the 10th pick (Kentucky freshman and Richardson graduate Cason Wallace) and reserve forward Davis Bertans’ bloated contract to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the Thunder’s No. 12 spot, the Mavericks received the draft rights to Duke center Dereck Lively II.

But the Mavericks weren’t done on draft night.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.