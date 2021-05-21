Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Opening AAC to Full Capacity for Playoffs; Host Pre-Game COVID-19 Vaccine Events

COVID-19 vaccine event to coincide with Mavericks home playoff games

The Dallas Mavericks say they're opening up American Airlines Center to full capacity for their best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. The team will also offer COVID-19 vaccines to fans outside the stadium.

The team said masks will continue to be required for all fans inside the arena when not eating or drinking.

“We are so excited about welcoming more fans into AAC to help cheer on our Mavs,” Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said in a statement. “We have been slowly inviting more fans to our games since Feb. 8, in accordance with public health protocol. Our fans have proven their ability to keep the environment safe and fun.”

The team will play their first postseason game on Friday May 28, Game 3 against the Clippers. Game 4 will also be in Dallas on Sunday, May 30. Game 6, if necessary would be the final home game of the series on Friday, June 4.

Fans that are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 can get their dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine before tip-off. The Mavericks are sponsoring COVID-19 vaccination events in Victory Plaza ahead of each home game.

The vaccination events are for those 18 and up and will be active from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games. Those being vaccinated will be asked to complete a screening before being given the vaccine.

Vaccines given before the games will not offer any protection against the virus as it takes several weeks to build up immunity to COVID-19.

Single game tickets go on sale May 22.

