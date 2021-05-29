Mavericks' Luka Doncic Questionable for Game 4 vs. Clippers

Nothing has slowed down Luka Doncic in the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Clippers.

Until now.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Saturday, the Mavericks listed Doncic (cervical strain) as questionable for Game 4 against the Clippers on Sunday. However, coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Doncic to play.

“I think he’s going to play, but we’ll see tomorrow,” Carlisle said. “Questionable, generally, from what I’ve seen this year with other teams and our team is more likely to play than not, in most cases.”

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.