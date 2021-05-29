DallasNews.com

Mavericks' Luka Doncic Questionable for Game 4 vs. Clippers

By Callie Caplan - The Dallas Morning News

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leans over as he heads to the bench during a timeout in fourth quarter of an NBA playoff basketball game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Dallas.
Smiley N. Pool / DMN Photographer

Nothing has slowed down Luka Doncic in the Mavericks’ first-round playoff series against the Clippers.

Until now.

On Saturday, the Mavericks listed Doncic (cervical strain) as questionable for Game 4 against the Clippers on Sunday. However, coach Rick Carlisle said he expects Doncic to play.

“I think he’s going to play, but we’ll see tomorrow,” Carlisle said. “Questionable, generally, from what I’ve seen this year with other teams and our team is more likely to play than not, in most cases.”

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

