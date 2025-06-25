Mavericks' kyrie irving declines option, agrees to three‑year extension

Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $119 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks, declining his $43 million player option for the 2025–26 season, our partners at The Dallas Morning News confirm.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported that the deal, which includes a player option for the 2027–28 season, reinforces the Mavericks’ long-term vision with Irving and Anthony Davis as franchise cornerstones.

The contract gives Irving long-term stability in Dallas, averaging about $40 million annually. Retaining Irving remains a top priority for the Mavericks as they reshape their post-Doncic future around a Davis-Irving tandem.

Irving is recovering from ACL surgery after tearing the ligament in a March game against Sacramento. He is expected to return as soon as January, which would put him back in the lineup midway through the 2025–26 season.

His re-signing will help stabilize the Mavericks’ backcourt and signal the franchise’s commitment to remaining in title contention.

Irving joined the Mavericks in February 2023 and helped lead the team to the 2024 NBA Finals. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 50 games last season.

The agreement with Irving came on the eve of the NBA Draft, where the Mavericks are widely expected to select former Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. Dallas won the draft lottery despite entering with just a 1.8% chance of securing the top selection.

Irving, himself a Duke alum, could eventually take the floor alongside fellow Blue Devils Dereck Lively II and, if selected, Flagg. Once the nine-time All-Star returns from injury, all three could play key roles in the Mavericks’ projected starting lineup.

The 33-year-old Irving was originally brought to Dallas to pair with Luka Doncic. A year later, the duo led the Mavericks to their first Finals appearance in 13 years, before falling to Boston in five games.

The stunning offseason trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers elevated Irving’s leadership role, though the arrival of Davis—fresh off a championship run with Los Angeles—ensures the Mavericks remain built around multiple stars.

Davis suffered a groin injury in his Mavericks debut, and Irving’s ACL tear came about a month later, sidelining both players during a crucial stretch. The Mavericks are now counting on both to lead the next chapter in Dallas.