Mavericks introduce new players AD, Christie and Martin

Players were traded to the team in a deal that sent Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers and Quentin Grimes to the 76ers

By Frank Heinz

The Dallas Mavericks introduced Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Caleb Martin on Friday afternoon.

Davis and Christie were picked up last weekend as part of the trade that sent fan favorite Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs also sent Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers and will receive a first-round draft pick in 2025. Martin was picked up in a trade with the 76ers for Quentin Grimes and a 2nd round draft pick in 2025.

Davis, known as AD, is a 31-year-old power forward/center who is a 10-time NBA All-Star. Davis was ruled out (abdomen) for Thursday's win over the Celtics and is expected to debut with the Mavericks on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

Christie, 21, debuted with the Mavericks on Tuesday in Philadelphia. He played 32 minutes and scored 15 points.

Martin, 29, was picked up from Philadelphia and has not played since Jan. 10 due to an injured hip. The timeline for his debut on the court is unclear.

Doncic, who has an injured calf, has not yet made his debut with the Lakers. That may come on Monday when LA plays Utah.

The players in the LA-Dallas trade will be reunited on Feb. 25 when the Lakers host the Mavericks in a hotly anticipated matchup. Luka's return to Dallas is scheduled for April 9.

