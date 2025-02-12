Mavericks fans ejected over ‘fire Nico' chants speak out

More than a week after the Luka Doncic trade, fans are still fired up.

After at least three fans were ejected from Monday night’s game at the American Airlines Center for allegedly violating the NBA’s Code of Conduct, those fans are now speaking out.

“It was the words ‘Fire Nico’ that we started chanting with two minutes left in the game last night that really took this thing to a whole nother level,” said Mavs season ticket holder Chris Taylor.

Taylor and friend Garrett Bussey say they went to Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a plan.

“In what we did at the game and when we did it,” explained Taylor

With two minutes left in the regulation and 19 rows from the floor, Taylor began repeatedly shouting, “FIRE NICO!”

“Which triggered Mark Cuban to turn around and point at me and start yelling at both of us to sit the f down and to shut the f up,” said Taylor.

Videos of the interaction are circulating on social media.

In an email to NBC 5, Cuban says he turned to see why fans were booing.

“I cared that fans were booing him, while we had the ball in crunch time or were shooting FTs. The time when they should be silent, or cheering for the Mavs,” wrote Cuban.

He continued, “The rules at the arena are not limited to just literally the code of conduct. It would be crazy for us not to remove someone that might create a dangerous situation or might be at risk. The same applies to disturbing the fan experience. If a fan is yelling or doing or saying something that diminishes the experience of people who paid a lot of money for the seats, of course we need to do something.”

Seconds later in the stands, Taylor and Bussey are surrounded by security and ejected.

In a separate incident Monday, a fan with a "Fire Nico" sign was also kicked out of the AAC.

In a statement, the Mavs say each guest broke the NBA’s Code of Conduct.

The rule prohibits, "Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s).”

When it comes to Taylor and Bussey, the Mavs say a fan “wore a t-shirt that also broke the rule above and was also intoxicated, disruptive and uncooperative, all listed in the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.

“I feel like the front office refuses to let the fans heal though. I feel every day they’re ripping off the scab,” said Bussey.

Taylor and Bussey don't believe they violated any code of conduct and feel fans are being censored.

“The idea that our behavior would ruin a game for a kid is crazy. Do you know what would ruin a game for a kid? Trading Luka Doncic in the middle of the night and stabbing him and the entire Dallas Mavericks fanbase in the back,” said Taylor.