Mavericks coach Kidd expects fans to be unhappy when team returns to Dallas after Doncic trade

The Mavericks are back in Dallas for the first time since trading Luka Doncic, as fans prepare to voice their frustration

By Associate Press

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks sits on the bench during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 144-101.

The Dallas Mavericks are heading home for the first time since trading away franchise player Luka Doncic, and coach Jason Kidd has a pretty good idea of what kind of reception to expect.

“Our sympathy goes to the fans,” he said after a 127-120 victory over Boston in a rematch of the five-game NBA Finals series the Celtics won in June. “I understand that they will be upset. But at the same time, as a coach, the guys that I have, we have to put them in a position to be successful against Houston. And that’s all I’m focused on.”

A five-time All-NBA first-teamer who is only 25 years old, Doncic was traded Sunday for Lakers big man Anthony Davis in a deal that caught everyone in the league by surprise. Dallas fans were especially upset about it, and most everybody agreed that Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gave up too much and got back too little.

Davis did not play Thursday night because of an abdominal strain. He's expected to make his Dallas debut on Saturday against the Rockets when the Mavericks return from a five-game trip.

