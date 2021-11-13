Mark Cuban Pours Millions into Practice Facility Upgrades as Mavs' Future at AAC Remains in Question

The Mavericks’ training facility makeover will be even more extreme than we imagined.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Mark Cuban is pouring more millions into what already is a reportedly a $70 million facility, which he said will feature a kitchen, chefs, sleep pods, arcade games that probably will include virtual golf, football and soccer. And, potentially, real bowling.

Cuban told The Dallas Morning News without being asked: “I’d say the likelihood of us staying at the AAC right now is less than 50%," referring to American Airlines Center, which four months ago turned 20. The Mavericks’ 30-year lease at AAC expires on July 28, 2031.

