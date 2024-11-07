Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic's 27 points, 13 assists lead Dallas Mavericks past Chicago Bulls

By The Associated Press

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives with the ball between Gary Harris #14 and Anthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at American Airlines Center on November 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Luka Doncic had 27 points and 13 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 17 points and Daniel Gafford also scored 17 playing a season-high 24 minutes as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-99 on Wednesday night.

The defending Western Conference champions scored the first 13 points of the second half and led by as many as 30 while improving to 2-2 on a five-game homestand.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 10 rebounds while sitting out the fourth quarter to lead the Bulls, who have lost three straight games. Rookie Matas Buzelis, who had five total points this season going into play, had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas played without starting forward P.J. Washington because of a right knee sprain and without Dereck Lively II, who averages the most center minutes as Gafford’s backup, because of a right shoulder sprain.

The Bulls played their second consecutive game without leading scorer Zach LaVine, who has a right adductor strain.

The Bulls will complete a back-to-back at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The Mavericks will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

