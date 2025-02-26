Luka Dončić shines against Mavericks in first matchup since blockbuster trade

Luka Dončić drained deep 3-pointers and fearlessly attacked the rim for layups. He even tossed a stunning behind-the-head assist to Austin Reaves.

Throughout the night, Dončić flashed a few stares at the Dallas Mavericks' bench but also played with a smile, fully aware of the spotlight on him.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In his first game against the Mavs since they traded him away, the Slovenian superstar looked ready for the moment.

By halftime, Dončić had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Los Angeles Lakers, quickly approaching his 81st career triple-double. The first 80 came during his 6 1/2 seasons in Dallas, where he became one of the NBA’s elite players.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Just 23 days after the Mavericks and Lakers shocked the sports world with a blockbuster trade, the two teams met in downtown Los Angeles. With Anthony Davis sidelined due to injury, Dallas had to contend with Dončić—last season’s scoring champion, a five-time All-NBA selection, and once the face of the franchise until general manager Nico Harrison decided otherwise.

“The business of basketball can be shocking,” said Dallas coach Jason Kidd, who remains close to Doncic. “And it was shocking to the world. But you have to move forward. You have to push forward. (Doncic) has a job to do, and that’s to play basketball at a high level, and I think he can do that.”

Dončić was at the center of the Lakers' attack from the opening tip against Dallas.

He missed an early 3-pointer but quickly made an impact on both ends, blocking a shot on the Mavericks' first possession before driving for a layup and assisting on a LeBron James 3-pointer moments later.

Fueled by emotion, Dončić picked up a technical foul from referee Pat Fraher for aggressively protesting a non-call. Two teammates rushed over to calm him down before it escalated.

He drained two early 3-pointers, but one was erased minutes later when replay officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds.

As Dončić stepped to the free-throw line, Lakers fans taunted the Mavericks' front office with chants of: “Thank you, Nico! Thank you, Nico!”

Dončić found his rhythm again in the second quarter, highlighted by a dazzling pass to Austin Reaves for a 3-pointer.

At just 25 years old, Dončić was once considered untouchable—especially after carrying the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. But general manager Nico Harrison saw it differently, and the Lakers eagerly parted with a championship-winning big man to secure a younger franchise cornerstone for the next decade.

Dončić declined to discuss the matchup after Monday’s practice, but his new teammates and coaches had no doubt he’d handle it gracefully

“He’s at his best when he has that balance of joy and playfulness and that killer mentality, just perfectly living in the moment of competition,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “He’ll find that tonight.”

Davis, the 10-time All-Star big man who teamed up with James to lead the Lakers to the 2020 championship, is out at least two more weeks with a groin injury sustained in his Mavs debut. He still attended the game, and he got a standing ovation in the first quarter when the Lakers aired a lengthy tribute video to their longtime center, who waved both arms in gratitude.

Los Angeles also welcomed back Max Christie, the Lakers' former second-round pick who grew into a starter this season before the trade. Christie had 10 points in the first half.

Redick said he will always be grateful for Davis’ quick acceptance of him as a head coach this season when Redick had no prior experience in the job.

“I miss being around him every day,” Redick said. “He’s a fantastic human being, wonderful teammate.”

Doncic was stunned and hurt by the trade, and the upheaval was compounded by the fact he was still recovering from a strained left calf that sidelined him for 6 1/2 weeks. He has returned to the court gradually with his new team, but Doncic already is finding his stride alongside James in the Lakers' new starting lineup.

After struggling with his shot at times during his first three games with the Lakers, Doncic led Los Angeles to a surprising blowout win at Denver on Saturday night. Doncic had 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a superb performance against an opponent that easily had handled the Lakers for years.

“He is the game plan,” Kidd said. “He is a Picasso. He’s going to paint beautiful paintings. You’ve just got to make it tough. ... When he’s smiling, he’s in a great place and he’s having fun. It’s good to see that he’s smiling here of late.”

The next trade reunion should be even crazier: The Lakers visit Dallas on April 9, and Mavs fans already have been extraordinarily vocal in their displeasure with Harrison and the Dallas ownership group.

Fan Reactions and Atmosphere:

The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as fans from both teams expressed their sentiments. Mavericks supporters displayed signs emphasizing loyalty, while Lakers fans chanted "Thank you, Nico," in reference to Mavericks' General Manager Nico Harrison, acknowledging the trade that brought Dončić to Los Angeles.

Looking Ahead:

This game marked a significant chapter in the NBA season, highlighting the immediate impacts of the recent trade. Both teams will look to build upon this experience as they continue their campaigns, with fans eagerly anticipating future matchups between these restructured rosters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.