Luka Dončić Named Western Conference POTW for the Third Time This Season

On Monday, Dallas Mavericks' Guard, Luka Dončić was named "Western Conference Player of the Week" for the third time this season.

This makes Dončić the fourth Maverick to ever win the award. He averaged 26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists and posted a 3-0 record ending last week with two impressive wins against the reigning NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Winning this award puts Dončić with some elite company as he joins Dirk Nowitzki and Josh Howard as the only Mavericks to win the award multiple times in the same season.

Additionally, he joins Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley and Jason Kidd as the only Mavericks to win the award at least three times in their career. Nowitzki of course holds the franchise record for player of the week honors in a single season with four in the 2009-2010 season.

The two-time All-Star recorded back-to-back 30-point games against the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers. The games were his 17th and 18th with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, which leads the whole NBA.

In 54 games this season, Dončić is averaging 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 steals on a career-high 48.3% from the floor. Among league leaders, the Slovenian ranks fourth in scoring, assists and triple-doubles having nine so far this season.