Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Luka Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the week for games played between Jan. 4 through Jan. 10, the NBA announced Monday.

Doncic led the Mavericks to three wins in that week in Houston, Denver and Orlando, averaging 30.3 points, 12 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game, the team said.

It's the second time in Doncic's career to be named player of the week. Only five other Mavericks players -- Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley, Mark Aguirre and Josh Howard -- have received the award multiple times, the team said.

So far this season, Doncic is averaging team highs of 26.6 points (7th in NBA), 9.3 rebounds (16th) and 8.3 assists (6th) per game. He has led the Mavericks to a 4-1 mark in the 2021 calendar year.