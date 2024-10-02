Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic injures calf in training camp practice

Mavericks superstar will be re-evaluated in a week

By The Associated Press

Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic injured a calf during preseason practice and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Mavericks are in Las Vegas for training camp, and the club didn't indicate if Doncic was with the team or stayed in Dallas.

The team held media day Monday before opening a three-day camp in Nevada on Tuesday.

The injury to Doncic comes after fellow star guard Kyrie Irving broke a thumb while working out in the offseason following Dallas' five-game loss to Boston in the NBA Finals.

Irving said his thumb was progressing well after he resumed basketball activities in September.

