Kyrie Irving sits out the Mavericks' game against the NBA-leading Cavaliers because of illness

Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving (11) is defended by Houston Rockets’ Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Houston.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kyrie Irving sat out the Dallas Mavericks' game Friday night against NBA-leading Cleveland because of illness, joining fellow All-Star guard Luka Doncic on the sideline.

Doncic strained his left calf in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated late this month.

Following that game, the Mavericks have lost three of four games — all on the road.

