Kyrie Irving recovering from successful ACL surgery, Mavs say

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

The team said Thursday that Irving underwent a successful surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City led by Dr. Riley J. Williams.

The Mavericks said they will provide future updates on Irving’s recovery and status "as appropriate." Recovery from ACL surgery typically takes between six and 12 months. NBA training camps generally open in early October.

Irving, 33, tore his ACL in the first quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. He landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket but stayed in to make two free throws before heading to the locker room. An MRI later confirmed the torn ACL.

The injury was the biggest in a string that decimated the Dallas roster following the bombshell trade of superstar Luka Doncic in February, which continues to anger fans.

Irving is going into the final year of his contract and has a player option.

Dallas, the defending Western Conference champion, is in a tight three-team race for ninth and 10th in the West, the final two spots in the play-in tournament.

The Mavs are at Orlando on Thursday night, with Davis listed as questionable after skipping the second night of a back-to-back in a 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.