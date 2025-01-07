Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving out 1-2 weeks, possibly longer, with bulging back disc

DALLAS, TX -DECEMBER 25 : Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts late in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Dallas guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss one to two weeks with a bulging disc in his back, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said a timeline for his return was not immediately known.

Kidd, speaking before the Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, didn't shed much light on the injury or when Irving could return.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“He's out, so there's nothing I can speculate or comment (on),” Kidd said. “It's been reported he's out a week or two.”

When asked a timeline for Irving's recovery, Kidd said: "Give me 48 hours to get that answer."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Irving is the Mavericks' second-leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, shooting close to 50% from the field, including 41.1% from 3-point range.

Irving's injury is yet another blow to the Dallas attack.

Leading scorer Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, is also out Monday, missing his sixth game due to a left calf strain.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Jan 3

Cavaliers extend win streak to nine with dominant performance over Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Jan 3

Kyrie Irving sits out the Mavericks' game against the NBA-leading Cavaliers because of illness

With Irving and Doncic out, the Dallas offense is missing 52.4 points per game.

“It's important for everyone in uniform,” Kidd said of making up the scoring shortage. "Being short-handed, it's the next-man-up mentality. ... We can't replace Luka or Ky, so it's going to take a team effort.”

Dallas is 20-15 and enters Monday's game in third place in the Southwest Division, three games behind first-place Houston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us