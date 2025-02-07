Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson scores 25 to lead Mavericks to 127-120 win over Boston as Davis delays Dallas debut

The Mavericks built a 27-point lead and held off a late Celtics rally to win their NBA Finals rematch.

By Associate Press

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 06: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks defends Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Getty Images

Klay Thompson scored 25 points, Daniel Gafford gave the Mavericks 15 rebounds in what could be his last start at center for a while and Dallas beat the Boston Celtics 127-120 on Thursday night in their NBA Finals rematch.

With recently acquired big man Anthony Davis out with an abdominal strain and cheering on his new teammates from the bench, the Mavericks led by 27 points in the second half. Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points off the bench.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla put in his bench, and they unexpectedly pulled within single digits in the final minute.

Jaylen Brown, who won the NBA Finals MVP in June while leading Boston to a five-game victory over Dallas, scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum had 17. Payton Pritchard scored 21 to lead the second-string rally.

