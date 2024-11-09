Dallas Mavericks

Jusuf Nurkic makes free throw with 0.8 seconds left to lift Suns past Mavs

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 08: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns is defended by Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Getty Images

Jusuf Nurkic made the second of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left after getting fouled on an offensive rebound, lifting the Phoenix Suns to a 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points, and Nurkic had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns improved to 8-1 for the first time since 2009-10. Two of the victories have been over defending Western Conference champion Dallas.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Nurkic had put the Suns ahead with 31 seconds remaining with a dunk on a putback from a missed Durant. Daniel Gafford got Dallas even at 113 on an alley-oop dunk from Luka Doncic, who had 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Royce O'Neale missed a runner in the lane in the final seconds, but Nurkic grabbed the rebound and was bumped by several Dallas defenders on a missed shot as the buzzer sounded. Gafford fouled out on the play.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Doncic was short on a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

O'Neale scored 18 points for Phoenix, and Devin Booker had 13 points and 12 assists.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, and Naji Marshall had 18 for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Nov 6

Luka Doncic's 27 points, 13 assists lead Dallas Mavericks past Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks Nov 1

Rockets hold off late Mavericks rally to win 108-102

Up next

The Suns are home against Sacramento on Sunday. The Mavericks are at Denver on Sunday night.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us