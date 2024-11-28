Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks improved to 4-1 this season without superstar Luka Doncic, beating the New York Knicks 129-114 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Brunson tied his season high with 37 points for New York in his second game in Dallas against his former team. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds, but OG Anunoby was limited to eight points on 3-of-15 shooting two nights after getting a career-high 40.

Doncic missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right wrist, and the defending Western Conference champions were without two other starters in Klay Thompson (plantar fascia) and Daniel Gafford (illness).

Dallas' Naji Marshall scored 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and P.J. Washington had 19 points and 10 rebounds.