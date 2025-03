Fox has 32 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds in Spurs' win over injury-depleted Mavs

De'Aaron Fox had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a three-game skid, beating the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 126-116 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (33-34) remained 10th in the Western Conference, holding the final spot for the play-in tournament by 2 1/2 games over Phoenix.

Fox was 12 for 25 from the field in his highest-scoring game since joining San Antonio in a trade with Sacramento on Feb. 5.

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan each had 18 points off the bench for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 16.

Brandon Williams returned from a one-game absence to lead Dallas with 19 points. Dante Exum added 17 and Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards had 15 each.

The Mavericks beat the Spurs 133-129 on Monday to snap a five-game skid.

Dallas only had nine active players Wednesday as the team remains without Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis among others.

The Mavericks closed the first quarter on a 19-4 run in taking a 28-20 lead. Dallas extended the lead to 11 points in the second quarter while shooting 60% from the field.

San Antonio had eight turnovers in the opening quarter but only 16 for the game.