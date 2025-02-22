Dallas Mavericks

Fans speculate Luka Dončić was edited out of Mavericks hype video with rapper Durrough

A new Mavericks promo video has sparked debate, with fans claiming Luka Dončić was intentionally censored

The Dallas Mavericks recently released a hype video featuring Dallas rapper Dorrough, intended to energize the fan base. However, the video has sparked controversy among fans who claim that former star player Luka Dončić was deliberately censored from the footage.

In the video, certain players appear as dark silhouettes with Mavericks logos superimposed, leading to speculation that Dončić, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, was among those obscured. This editing choice has prompted criticism and confusion within the fan community.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fan Reactions Spark Debate

Fans quickly took to social media to question whether Dončić had been censored.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Mavericks' Editing Choices Raise Questions

While the Mavericks have not issued a statement on the claims, some fans remain frustrated, believing Dončić's impact on the franchise should be acknowledged rather than erased.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Feb 20

Anthony Davis out at least 2 more weeks, but Mavs say he's making good progress

Dallas Mavericks Feb 15

NBA Commissioner, surprised by Doncic-Davis trade, urges Mavs fans to keep the faith

There is no clarification on whether the silhouettes in question were not of Dončić but of other former players who were traded. The practice of removing or obscuring traded players from team media is standard procedure in professional sports.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us