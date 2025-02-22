Fans speculate Luka Dončić was edited out of Mavericks hype video with rapper Durrough

The Dallas Mavericks recently released a hype video featuring Dallas rapper Dorrough, intended to energize the fan base. However, the video has sparked controversy among fans who claim that former star player Luka Dončić was deliberately censored from the footage.

In the video, certain players appear as dark silhouettes with Mavericks logos superimposed, leading to speculation that Dončić, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, was among those obscured. This editing choice has prompted criticism and confusion within the fan community.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fan Reactions Spark Debate

Fans quickly took to social media to question whether Dončić had been censored.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Mavericks' Editing Choices Raise Questions

While the Mavericks have not issued a statement on the claims, some fans remain frustrated, believing Dončić's impact on the franchise should be acknowledged rather than erased.

There is no clarification on whether the silhouettes in question were not of Dončić but of other former players who were traded. The practice of removing or obscuring traded players from team media is standard procedure in professional sports.