Dallas

Dirk Donates $135,000 to Local Charities Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

84662571
Getty Images

DALLAS, TX – APRIL 08: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 8, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

No surprise. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has continued his charitable ways, even in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to an article in FortyOne, a magazine published by The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, the NBA great has taken part in a number of causes in recent weeks, including donating $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank, $25,000 to CitySquare and $10,00 to Hope Supply Co.

The money will be used to provide for 14,000 boxes of food at the food bank, to help fund the drive-through pantry at CitySquare and to buy newborn and size two diapers for homeless or disadvantaged members of the community.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Emergency Dispatchers Dealing With an Increase of Coronavirus Calls

coronavirus 32 mins ago

Community Center Workers Assist Hard-Hit Community During Coronavirus

Even more recently, FortyOne said Dirk joined some former teammates to buy lunch and dinner from struggling local restaurants to feed those fighting the spread of coronavirus in Dallas' Emergency Operations Center and at local testing sites.

Nowitzki, of course, spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, won a championship and is one of the all-time greatest athletes to ever play a professional sport in Dallas. While we'll never overlook how good Dirk was on the court, his acts of philanthropy and the love he shows the people of Dallas should never go ignored.

We haven't seen much of Dallas Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki since his emotional last game. The former NBA MVP opens up to NBC 5's Meredith Land about life after basketball.

Contributions to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation are fully tax deductible and can be made by check or money order. For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Mavericksdirk nowitzkiCitySquarenorth texas food bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us