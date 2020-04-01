Dirk Donates $135,000 to Local Charities Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

No surprise. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has continued his charitable ways, even in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to an article in FortyOne, a magazine published by The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, the NBA great has taken part in a number of causes in recent weeks, including donating $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank, $25,000 to CitySquare and $10,00 to Hope Supply Co.

The money will be used to provide for 14,000 boxes of food at the food bank, to help fund the drive-through pantry at CitySquare and to buy newborn and size two diapers for homeless or disadvantaged members of the community.

Even more recently, FortyOne said Dirk joined some former teammates to buy lunch and dinner from struggling local restaurants to feed those fighting the spread of coronavirus in Dallas' Emergency Operations Center and at local testing sites.

Nowitzki, of course, spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, won a championship and is one of the all-time greatest athletes to ever play a professional sport in Dallas. While we'll never overlook how good Dirk was on the court, his acts of philanthropy and the love he shows the people of Dallas should never go ignored.

We haven't seen much of Dallas Mavericks legend, Dirk Nowitzki since his emotional last game. The former NBA MVP opens up to NBC 5's Meredith Land about life after basketball.

Contributions to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation are fully tax deductible and can be made by check or money order. For more information, click here.