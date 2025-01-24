Dallas Mavericks

Dinwiddie, Irving lead Mavericks past Thunder despite injuries

The Mavericks host Boston on Saturday

By Cliff Brunt | The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball in front of Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center on January 23, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-115 on Thursday night.

P.J. Washington had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Kyrie Irving added 24 points for the Mavericks, who have been without Luka Doncic for nearly a month because of a left calf strain. Dallas has won three of the four meetings this season against a Thunder team that leads the Western Conference and only has eight losses all season.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 33 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named an All-Star starter earlier in the evening, scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a win over Utah on Wednesday but made just 5 of his first 15 shots against Dallas before getting on track.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not play last time the teams met, when the Mavericks won 106-98 in Dallas on Jan. 17.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Thunder led 62-60 at halftime, but Dallas took over in the third quarter and led by 13 at one point. Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a shot from the lane at the buzzer to cut Dallas' lead to 91-83 heading into the fourth.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Dallas made it work despite several injuries. Center Dereck Lively was out with a stress fracture in his right ankle and guard Klay Thompson missed the game with a sprained left ankle.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Jan 22

Jaden McDaniels goes for career-high 27 points as Wolves outlast Mavs 115-114

Dallas Mavericks Jan 20

Ball, Bridges each score 23 to lead Hornets over Mavs 110-105 for 3rd straight win

Thunder: Oklahoma City, still missing injured center Isaiah Hartenstein, got beat on the boards 52-42. Hartenstein leads the team with 12.2 rebounds per game.

Up next

The Mavericks host Boston on Saturday. The Thunder visit Portland on Sunday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us