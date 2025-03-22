Dinwiddie and Washington lead Mavericks past Pistons 123-117, ending 4-game losing streak

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 31 points while P.J. Washington Jr. added 27, with a season-high five 3-pointers, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 123-117 on Friday night.

Eleven of Dinwiddie’s points came at the free-throw line, where Dallas hit 27 of 36 to Detroit’s 14 of 19.

Klay Thompson scored 20 and Naji Marshall had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 11 games as they battle to earn a play-in berth after playing in last year’s NBA Finals.

Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 35 points on 15 for 30 shooting for the Pistons, sixth in the East and one game behind Milwaukee.