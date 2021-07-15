Dallas Mavs to Officially Introduce New Head Coach Kidd, GM Harrison Thursday

A new chapter begins Thursday for the Dallas Mavericks as the franchise officially introduces new general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd.

Harrison and Kidd will be joined by team owner Mark Cuban and CEO Cynt Marshall for an 11 a.m. news conference inside the American Airlines Center.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kidd, 48, inherits a team with a young superstar in point guard Luka Doncic, but without a playoff series victory since the 2011 NBA Finals. Dallas lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round for the second consecutive season.

“Dallas has meant so much to me as a player and I want to thank (owner) Mark Cuban for the opportunity to return as a head coach,” Kidd said in June when the news became official. “I am excited to get to work with this young, hungry and incredibly talented team and to continue to build a winning legacy for the Mavericks organization.”

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.

Kidd became a head coach immediately after his Hall of Fame career, leading Brooklyn to the second round of the playoffs in his debut in 2013-14.

It’s Kidd’s third stint with the Mavericks. He was their second overall pick in 1994 before getting traded to Phoenix in the middle of his third season.

Harrison spent 19 years in Nike’s basketball division, most recently as vice president of North American operations. He worked closely with many of the brand’s stars, including the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

After a year at Army, Harrison played his final three seasons at Montana State before a seven-year pro career in Belgium. He went to work for Nike after his playing career ended.