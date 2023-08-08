Dallas Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki to be inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame

After 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, 14 All-Star Game appearances, an NBA MVP award, and an NBA championship, Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki is preparing to be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Four years after his retirement from the Mavs, it's still challenging coming to grips with how much he meant to basketball fans in the city of Dallas.

"It's still a little surreal, but it's still amazing," Nowitzki said. "How many people come up to me and say that they appreciated me and that I helped them through a tough time in their lives just by playing a simple sport? It of course meant a lot to me."

An impactful and legendary career in the city of Dallas taking his place among the greats in the history of the game as Dirk Nowitzki prepares to be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.