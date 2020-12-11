Dallas Mavericks to Start 2020-21 Preseason Without Fans Present

The Dallas Mavericks have announced their plan to start the 2020-21 preseason without fans.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, the decision comes after careful consideration and was made in collaboration with the NBA, the American Airlines Center, and Dallas County public health officials.

The Mavs' only home preseason game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

"We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome fans back to AAC this season but want to make sure we do so in the safest way possible," Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall said. "Unfortunately, having looked closely at the current data, trends and historical spikes, we cannot risk our fans' safety, which is in the best interest of our community."

No definitive timetable has been set for fans returning to the arena.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, the team will continue to work with Dallas County leadership and public health officials to determine the best possible scenario closer to the start of the regular season.

The Mavs preseason schedule begins on the road Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be streamed live on mavs.com.

The Mavs will start the 2020-21 regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 23, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN and FSSW, after which the team will travel to Los Angeles for a Christmas matchup with the L.A. Lakers at 7 p.m.