Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks to Start 2020-21 Preseason Without Fans Present

The Mavs' only home preseason game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

To get people registered ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline, the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting a drive-thru registration event Tuesday in their parking lot at 1333 North Stemmons Freeway.
NBC 5

The Dallas Mavericks have announced their plan to start the 2020-21 preseason without fans.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, the decision comes after careful consideration and was made in collaboration with the NBA, the American Airlines Center, and Dallas County public health officials.

The Mavs' only home preseason game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

big game friday night 35 mins ago

Big Game Friday Night: Undefeated Lake Highlands Looks for Playoff Victory

"We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome fans back to AAC this season but want to make sure we do so in the safest way possible," Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall said. "Unfortunately, having looked closely at the current data, trends and historical spikes, we cannot risk our fans' safety, which is in the best interest of our community."

No definitive timetable has been set for fans returning to the arena.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, the team will continue to work with Dallas County leadership and public health officials to determine the best possible scenario closer to the start of the regular season.

The Mavs preseason schedule begins on the road Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be streamed live on mavs.com.

The Mavs will start the 2020-21 regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 23, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN and FSSW, after which the team will travel to Los Angeles for a Christmas matchup with the L.A. Lakers at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksDallascoronavirusCOVID-19American Airlines Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us