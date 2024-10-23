The Dallas Mavericks are launching MavsTV this week, the team's new broadcast and subscription streaming service for the 2024-2025 season.

Beginning Oct. 26, MavsTV will show all games for free on WFAA-TV (8.1) and KFAA-TV (29.1), including 70 additional games that will not be televised nationally.

The move was necessary after the previous broadcaster, Bally Sports Networks, filed for bankruptcy and dropped the contract.

The new service will also temporarily implement a new subscription-based plan inside the NBA app. For $14.99 a month or $124.99 for the entire season, fans across Texas and parts of neighboring states can watch all Dallas Mavericks games on demand.

A separate MavsTV app will be available later in the season.

For a limited time, those who opt for the season-long subscription pass can choose two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Mavericks game or a $75 Mavericks merchandise gift card.

The service will employ Emmy-winning talent such as Mark Followill and Dana Larson, and former Mavericks players Derek Harper and Devin Harris. A rotation of guest commentators and game analysts will also regularly join the desk.

On radio, games will be broadcast locally on 97.1 The Eagle, KEGL-FM. Longtime sports radio personality Chuck Cooperstein will replace recently retired Brad Davis, providing play-by-play commentary and ratio analysis with Brian Dameris for all regular and postseason games. Victor Villalba will provide play-by-play Spanish commentary on Zona MX 99, KFZO-FM.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. "We are thrilled to offer multiple options for our fans who deserve seamless, enjoyable viewing experiences.”

For the full broadcast schedule and more information on MavsTV, visit mavs.com/broadcast.