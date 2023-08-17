Dallas Mavericks release 2023-24 season schedule

The Dallas Mavericks released their 2023-24 schedule Thursday, their 44th NBA season and 23rd at the American Airlines Center.

The season begins on the road with a trip to San Antonio to face No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 25. After that they'll return to Dallas for the home opener where they'll face Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 27.

The home opener will mark Dorian Finney-Smith's first game against his former club.

The NBA's inaugural in-season tournament begins Friday, Nov. 3 and the Mavs will open group play that day against the Nuggets. During group play, the Mavericks will also face the L.A. Clippers at home (Nov. 10), New Orleans on the road (Nov. 14) and Houston at home (Nov. 28). From there, the quarterfinals will take place on Monday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 5, before the semifinals are played on Thursday, Dec. 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The NBA Cup will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The league introduced the tournament for the 2023-24 NBA season. All games will count towards the regular season standings with the exception of the championship.

"The Suns' trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will make two trips to American Airlines Center this season (Jan. 24 and Feb. 22). The Warriors' quartet of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul will also visit Dallas twice in 2023-24 (March 13 and April 2). Jokić and the Nuggets will make their lone trip to Dallas on March 17," the team said in a news release. "Notable matchups against Eastern Conference teams in Dallas include meetings with Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (Jan. 11), Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (Jan. 22), Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 3) and Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (March 3)."

On Feb. 6, the Mavs will travel to New York to play the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving will make his first trip to Brooklyn since being traded from the Nets to the Mavericks last February. Irving spent four-plus seasons with the Nets and ultimately won one playoff series with the organization before asking out.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at noon on Thursday, Aug. 31. For more information on tickets visit mavs.com/tickets.