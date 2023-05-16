The Dallas Mavericks will have the tenth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Heading into Tuesday night, the Mavericks held 65.9% odds of securing the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which is set to take place on Thursday, June 22.

There was an outside shot that Dallas could move into the top four of the draft, but that did not come to pass. Dallas missed the postseason after winning only two of its last 11 games. The loss to the Chicago Bulls in the final game of the regular season meant the Mavericks (38-44) finished with the 10th-worst record in the NBA.

To improve their odds of keeping their pick this year, the Mavericks sat their starters and most of their role players during the final two games of the regular season. The move drew the ire of NBA Twitterati and the league itself.

The @dallasmavs will pick 10th in the #NBA Draft -- and do not have to send this year's pick to the Knicks... If it had been 11 or later, Dallas would have lost the pick... @NBCDFW — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) May 17, 2023

After the NBA investigated the decision to sit so many players, the organization was fined $750,000 for "violating the league's player resting policy," which is "conduct detrimental to the league." But, in the end, it paid off.

The Mavs do not have to send this year's pick to the New Knicks. If it had not been 11 or later, Dallas would have lost the pick. Instead, the Mavericks now owe the Knicks a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024. If Dallas gets a pick in the top 10 in 2024, then New York would get Dallas' 2025 second-round pick

In 16 lottery appearances before Tuesday night, Dallas has never moved up to claim a higher pick from their pre-lottery position. Dallas also endured the trauma of falling one or more spots from its projected position seven times — 1986, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2018 and 2019.

2023 NBA DRAFT- FIRST ROUND:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 22, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here’s the complete order of the 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft: