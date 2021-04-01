Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Hosting In-Person Summer Camps for the First Time Since Summer 2019

This will be the first time since summer 2019 that they hosted in-person summer camps

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of the Dallas Mavericks logo
erome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since Summer 2019, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to host in-person summer camps again.

The Mavs Academy will be bringing back Hoop Camp, Dance Camp, Development Camp, Gaming Camp and be adding an All-Girls Hoop Camp.

Mavs Academy will still continue monitor the guidelines from the government and health experts to help appropriate protocols such as social distancing, masks and sanitation.

The camps will be held at 50% capacity under the current guidelines with the option of virtual camp. The Mavs Academy will be open to boys and girls of all skill levels between the 7-18 age range.

Each camp will be ran by Mavs Academy coaches and staff where the campers have the option to participate in virtual or in-person training sessions.

If anyone is to choose a virtual session, there will be breakout rooms so the coaches can focus on smaller groups of campers at a time.

The different camps available will teach:

  • Hoop Camp will teach important fundamentals, sportsmanship and create the excitement of the game in a fun environment.
  • Development Camp will use advanced training methods to teach skills that transcend from practice to the game.
  • Dance Camp will help build self-confidence while improving dance technique.
  • Gaming Camp will learn video fundamentals and will give the campers the opportunity to play in a tournament at the end of the camp.
  • The new All-Girls Hoop Camp with the help of GEM (Girls Empowered by Mavericks), will help teach fundamental training for girls to learn new skills and drills.

The registration is now open, for additional information or to register, click here.

Mavs Academy camps are held in partnership with Chick-fil-A.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksChick-Fil-AMavs Academysummer camps
