Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks host 2025 NBA Draft party at the AAC

In celebration of having secured the number one pick in this year’s NBA Draft, the Mavs are hosting a draft party at American Airlines Center.

By Tatum DeHart

A board showing the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery results
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting an NBA Draft party at the American Airlines Center so that fans can join together as they announce their No. 1 pick.

The draft party will start at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Mavs said on their website, "The MavsTV Draft Show will be broadcasting LIVE from our Draft Party! Fans can look forward to exclusive interviews from Mavs legends Rolando Blackman, Nick Van Exel, and 1981 Mavs No. 1 pick Mark Aguirre, 2025 Dallas Wings No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, including LIVE look-ins from the New York red carpet with Dana Larson and Devin Harris."

Dallas Mavericks win No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images
Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 12: Dallas Mavericks win the 1st overall pick during the 2025 Draft Lottery on May 12, 2025 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The website said admissions are $10. Proceeds will benefit the Mavs Foundation.

This article tagged under:

Dallas MavericksNBA Draft
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us