The Dallas Mavericks are hosting an NBA Draft party at the American Airlines Center so that fans can join together as they announce their No. 1 pick.

The draft party will start at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Mavs said on their website, "The MavsTV Draft Show will be broadcasting LIVE from our Draft Party! Fans can look forward to exclusive interviews from Mavs legends Rolando Blackman, Nick Van Exel, and 1981 Mavs No. 1 pick Mark Aguirre, 2025 Dallas Wings No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, including LIVE look-ins from the New York red carpet with Dana Larson and Devin Harris."

The website said admissions are $10. Proceeds will benefit the Mavs Foundation.