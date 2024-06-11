Dallas Mavericks fans share their team spirit during the NBA Finals Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago Dallas Mavericks fans shared photos showing off their team spirit as the team faces the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 16 photos 1/16 Hannah Ellis Hannah Ellis and Family Waco, Texas 2/16 Jessica Bruno Hi we’re the Bruno family from Fort Worth Texas representing the Dallas Mavs here’s MR B 💙 Sent from my iPhone 3/16 Noemi Sanchez We are representing while visiting the magical town of San Miguel de Allende in Mexico. Eli is 2yo 4/16 Tyeriska Thomas Don’t know if it matters if it’s an old pic or not but 5/16 Michele Terrazas Marley wearing his Jason Kidd retro Mavs jersey, and watching the game with Mom. 6/16 Noah Loma [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Go Mavs! 7/16 Charles I need to update my wardrobe 8/16 Betti jo Weber Betti Jo and Jetti Bo Weber Gainesville, TxThank you!Let’s Go Mavs!💙🏀💙 Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 9/16 Betti jo Weber Betti Jo and Jetti Bo Weber Gainesville, TxThank you!Let’s Go Mavs!💙🏀💙 Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 10/16 Sammy Nichols At the game 2 mavs watch party supporting local Boston Celtic Luke Kornet and Mavs while one friend represents the Golden State Warriors 11/16 THERESA SALAZAR Julian Gonzales is 2 years old was vacationing in San Antonio repping the Dallas Mavs. Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail for iPhone 12/16 Marvin Bonner Good day NBC DFW, While watching y’all coverage of the Mavs all weeklong and being made aware of all of the watch parties for Game-1. With that said, we decided to do something different in Burleson- -decorate our patio (since we have so much party equipment) and have a watch party on our patio! Though the game didn’t turn out in the manner in which we hoped for, there are many more games to be played play to determine the 2024 NBA Champions! In closing, we saw the broadcast this morning and saw the trash talking from the NBC News Anchor in Bean Town! 🤣🤣 Marv & Shay Bonner Burleson, TX Both Retired Military 🇺🇸 13/16 Cindy Moroney Hudson’s (who is 6) favorite Mavs player is Luka. Sully (3 months) loves anything his big brother likes💕 14/16 Lana Erica and Lana – cheering for the Mavs during rehab. 15/16 Ames Meyer Texas Sky Ranger Photographer Ames Meyer’s cat Pepper made his prediction before Game 1 – Mavs to win! 16/16 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Dallas Mavericksisee@nbcdfw.com2024 NBA Playoffs More Photo Galleries Dog Days of Summer 2024 Sunday storms bring flooding rain and hail Photos show damage after hurricane-force winds, hail and heavy rain whip North Texas Your hail photos on Memorial Day 2024