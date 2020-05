The Dallas Mavericks are celebrating their 40th birthday.

On May 1, 1980, the announcement of the Dallas Mavericks franchise was held at Union Station and it's been a long road from their old home at Reunion Arena to their current one at American Airlines Center.

That road includes a 2011 NBA World Championship.

For more on the Mavericks' franchise, click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.