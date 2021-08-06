Dallas Mavericks Announce Multi-Year Adopt-A-School Commitment

The Dallas Mavericks have committed to adopting Adelle Turner Elementary School through the end of the 2023 school year as part of the Mavs Take ACTION! Plan.

According to the Mavericks, through the multi-year Adopt-A-School program, the team will support with students and teachers by investing in resources and supplies, and providing training, volunteers, and mentorship from the Mavericks organization.

The Mavericks said the team will also work collaboratively with school leadership in order to serve the students and create an inclusive and diverse school environment.

The program is part of the Mavs Take ACTION! plan to address racial inequities and disparities, promote social justice, and drive sustainable change in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Mavericks said.

According to the Mavericks, the adoption of Adelle Turner Elementary School, a predominately Black Dallas ISD school with a high percentage of low-income students, aims to support investment in education by nurturing the community and building relationships with school leadership, classrooms, and students.

To celebrate the adoption and the first day of school, the Mavericks and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics, the official dentist of the Dallas Mavericks, will host a Back-to-School celebration at Adelle Turner Elementary.

The Mavericks said the celebration will involve welcoming students with Dallas Mavericks ManiAACS and mascots Champ and MavsMan, as well as appearances by Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

All 350 students will receive donated dental kits and backpacks filled with school supplies, the Mavericks said.