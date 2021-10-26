COVID-19 Restrictions Remain in Place for Mavs Season Home Opener

Tuesday night was the home opener for the Dallas Mavericks and the excitement could hardly be contained. Mavs’ CEO Cynthia Marshall described the moment for herself.

“By the time I get in there for five minutes my head will explode because the fans just do something to me and I know the players feel the same way,” Marshall said.

She said welcoming back fans meant making critical decisions. For this game, fans were still required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID test. But the Mavs recently announced they'd loosen the rules for homes games as long as the COVID numbers continue to trend downward.

Mark Cuban told The Dallas Morning News the reason for the change in plans is because the daily COVID-19 numbers in Dallas County have recently dropped to an average of around 500 per day, as opposed to the 2,000 cases the county was averaging in late September when the stricter protocols were put into place.

“Then we’re going to release the restrictions,” said Marshall. “We’ll probably keep the masks on for a while but we’re going to let those other protocols go. We’re just following the data.”

The restrictions could be relaxed as soon as the Mav’s next home game later this week. Cuban said that if COVID-19 cases once again rose to the level they were in September, the team may bring back the stricter requirements.