Mavericks

Clippers Force Game 7 in Playoff Series Against Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the game against the LA Clippers during Round 1, Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 4, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have forced a game 7 in the Western Conference first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks after winning 104 - 97 in Dallas Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. It's the third playoff series in NBA history -- and first since 1995 -- in which the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Mavs wanted to close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship with a win in Game 6 at home Friday in front of a full house, but the Clippers had other plans.

The Mavericks won the last meeting 105-100. Luka Doncic scored 42 points to lead Dallas to the win and Paul George scored 23 points in defeat for LA.

