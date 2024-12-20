Dallas Mavericks

Clippers beat Dallas as Mavericks' star guards Doncic and Irving sit due to injury

By The Associated Press

DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 19: Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2024 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Norman Powell scored 29 points, James Harden added 24 and Ivica Zubac had 21 points and 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat Dallas 118-95 on Thursday night in the Mavericks’ first game this season playing without star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Doncic sat out with a left heel contusion, Irving with right shoulder soreness, in the first of a two-game series against Los Angeles that will conclude Saturday night.

First-year Maverick Klay Thompson scored 22 points, his first game leading the team in scoring. Spencer Didwiddie added 19 making his first start of the season.

The Clippers took a 50-49 lead into the second half and outscored the Mavericks 39-28 in the third period, hitting 69.6% (16 for 23) of their field-goal attempts while Dallas shot 40% (8 of 20) in the quarter.

Clippers guard Kris Dunn was ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul against Jazian Gortman late in the third period.

