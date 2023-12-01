Bane scores 30 points, depleted Grizzlies beat Mavs 108-94 with Doncic out

Desmond Bane scored 30 points and the depleted Memphis Grizzlies won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Dallas 108-94 on Friday night with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic out after announcing the birth of his daughter.

Kyrie Irving struggled early in the absence of his fellow All-Star, missing all seven shots while finishing with one point before the break as the Mavericks shot 35% and fell behind by 15.

The eight-time All-Star finished with a season-low 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting, and Dallas shot a season-worst 37.0% overall.

Doncic, third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, missed a game for the first time this season as did Dallas' third-leading scorer, Tim Hardaway Jr., out with back spasms.

Memphis has played all season without suspended star guard Ja Morant. Marcus Smart, the guard acquired from Boston in an offseason trade, is sidelined by a left foot sprain.

A week after signing a 10-day contract to shore up the Memphis roster, Jaylen Nowell scored 19 points. Santi Aldama had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Vince Williams Jr. added 15 points and 11 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Grant Williams scored 16 points apiece to lead the Mavericks.

Two nights after a win over Utah that stopped a four-game losing streak, the Grizzlies were up 17 points through the third quarter before a 10-0 Dallas run.

With the Memphis lead at six early in the fourth, Nowell started a 12-0 run with a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Bane's 3-pointer gave the Grizzlies their first 20-point lead with five minutes remaining.

Bane, who played four seasons at nearby TCU, had his third game in as many seasons with at least 20 points in Dallas. He took it personally when the Mavericks passed on him at No. 18 in the 2020 draft and took Josh Green. Band was the 30th and final pick of the first round.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.